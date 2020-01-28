The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys got back on the winning track Friday night with a 62-53 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.
With the nine-point win, D-S improved to 4-3 in the H-10 and 9-4 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) non-league matchup with Harlan at Denison.
D-S last played Harlan on December 13 in a conference contest at Harlan and lost 68-60 in overtime.
On Friday night, the D-S boys raced out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead and led 27-21 at halftime.
The Monarchs then gained a little breathing room in the third, outscoring the Falcons 18-9 for a 45-30 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
St. Albert was able to cut the lead to six points at one time in the fourth before D-S stretched it back to a 12-point advantage late.
"I thought we got out of the gate strong and really locked in defensively, holding St. Albert to only four points in the first quarter," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"St. Albert made a nice run to cut it to six, but credit our guys to stretch it back to 12 for the final margin of nine."
"I thought we played hard, but probably didn’t execute in the half court as well as we would have liked in turning the ball over a few too many times, but it was a good conference win," noted Fink, whose club committed 19 turnovers on the night.
Charlie Wiebers had himself a good offensive night with 28 points to go with five steals, seven boards and two assists.
Goanar Biliew added eight points, 11 boards and five shot blocks.
Austin Korner chipped in with eight points, eight boards and three steals, while Evan Turin finished with eight points for the Monarchs, which converted 3-of-16 three-point tries and 23-of-52 attempts overall from the field for 44.2 percent.
The Monarchs also were 13-of-24 at the free throw line.
Connor Cerny led St. Albert with 13 points.
Ryan Hughes added 10 points for the Falcons, which fell to 2-6 in conference play and 5-8 overall.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated St. Albert, 69-60.
Aiden Schuttinga led D-S with 23 points in the win.
Colin Reis added 16 points. Brady Boell had 10 points as well for the Monarchs, which led 35-29 at halftime.
Hunter Emery tossed in seven points, followed by Braiden Heiden with six, Matthew Weltz with four, Caden Fletcher with two and Carter Wessel with one.
Score by Quarters
SA......................4 17 9 23 - 53
D-S...................13 14 18 17 - 62
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 28; Goanar Biliew 8; Austin Korner 8; Evan Turin 8; Bryce Fink 5; Jack Mendlik 2; Carter Wessel 2; Damien Magnuson 1
Rebounds: Biliew 11; Korner 8; Wiebers 7; Mendlik 3; Turin 2; Magnuson 2; Fink 1; Wessel 1; Ringo Wol 1
Assists: Wiebers 2; Turin 2; Magnuson 2; Mendlik 1; Fink 1; Biliew 1
Steals: Wiebers 5; Korner 3; Mendlik 3; Biliew 2
Blocks: Biliew 5; Turin 2; Wiebers 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 2; Fink 1
