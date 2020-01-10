Eight different boys got their names in the scoring column for Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs came away with a 58-34 nonconference basketball victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.
It was the fourth consecutive triumph for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which improved to 7-3 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Creston at Denison.
The win also was the second of the season for D-S over Kuemper Catholic, following up a 57-47 triumph back on December 6 at Carroll.
The Monarchs came out strong offensively, outscoring the Knights 22-14 in the first quarter en route to a 39-26 halftime advantage.
D-S then turned up its defensive intensity in the second half, limiting Kuemper Catholic to only eight total points, four in each quarter, while netting 19 en route to its 24-point victory.
D-S got a combined 36 points from Charlie Wiebers and Goanar Biliew.
Wiebers paced the Monarchs with 21 points, seven assists and six steals, while Biliew tallied 15 points, eight boards and three shot blocks.
Six of Biliew’s 15
points came on three slam dunks, including a monstrous, two-handed putdown on a breakaway in the second quarter.
Wiebers and Biliew also drained two, three-point baskets apiece.
Jack Mendlik sank two trifects as well for six points. Damien Magnuson had four points, three boards and two assists.
Ringo Wol also had four points, while Austin Korner had three points and two boards for the Monarchs, which converted 7-of-20 three-point shots and finished 23-of-49 overall from the floor for 46.9 percent.
"Tonight was the first game back at home after break, and I thought the guys got out of the gate well and thrived off the home crowd a bit," commented Fink.
"The best part was our defense, especially in the second half. Our hands were active and we got into the passing lanes really well, making it tough for Kuemper Catholic to get good looks," he added.
"Offensively, we moved the ball well in the second quarter and got good looks and knocked our shots down."
"We did get a little stagnant on offense in the fourth quarter, but all-in-all, it was a great game and effort by our guys tonight," noted Fink, whose team was guilty of 13 violations in the win.
The loss dropped Kuemper Catholic to 1-6.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Kuemper Catholic, 77-71.
Aiden Schuttinga paced D-S with 23 points.
Brady Boell chipped in with 20 points. Matthew Weltz also had 12 points for the Monarchs, which led 44-42 at halftime.
Colin Reis also had nine points, followed by Hunter Emery with seven and Bangech Biliew with six.
Score by Quarters
Kuemper...........14 12 4 4 - 34
D-S....................22 17 12 7 - 58
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 21; Goanar Biliew 15; Jack Mendlik 6; Damien Magnuson 4; Ringo Wol 4; Austin Korner 3; Aiden Schuttinga 3; Evan Turin 2
Rebounds: Biliew 8; Braiden Heiden 6; Magnuson 3; Korner 2; Mendlik 2; Bryce Fink 2; Turin 2; Wol 1; Brady Boell 1
Assists: Wiebers 7; Magnuson 2; Biliew 2; Mendlik 1; Wol 1; Korner 1; Hunter Emery 1
Steals: Wiebers 6; Magnuson 2; Mendlik 1; Fink 1; Turin 1; Biliew 1
Blocks: Biliew 3; Korner 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 2; Biliew 2; Mendlik 2; Schuttinga 1
