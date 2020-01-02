Hannah Neemann and Paige Andersen both posted double-doubles, as the Denison-Schleswig girls came away with a 49-43 nonconference basketball victory over Atlantic on Thursday night at Denison.
The win moved Adam Mich’s D-S club to one game over .500 at 4-3 overall on the young season.
D-S led 25-21 at halftime and 34-26 after three quarters.
Atlantic did get to within four points at 47-43 with 15 seconds remaining, but Andersen sealed the win for D-S with two critical free throws in the final seconds.
Neemann and Andersen combined for 40 of the Monarchs’ 49 points.
Both posted identical numbers with each player contributing 20 points and 12 rebounds apiece.
Neemann fell just one steal short of a triple-double, as she finished with nine shot blocks and four assists as well.
Neemann’s nine blocks tied a single-game, school record shared with Pam Iversen, who also blocked nine shots against Atlantic on January 17, 1997.
Andersen, who also had three blocks and two assists, knocked down 6-of-7 free throws, including hitting all six of her foul shot attempts in the fourth quarter.
Andersen went into Thursday’s game needing 10 points to reach 500 for her career and now has 510 points.
Neemann, on the other hand, reached the 400-point plateau in last Saturday’s loss against Carroll High. She upped her career total to 420 points after Thursday’s win.
With Neemann and Andersen combining for 12 blocks, that total also tied a single-game, school record, as the Monarchs blocked 12 shots against Carroll Kuemper in a 1998 contest.
Cambri Brodersen also had five points and three assists for the Monarchs, which limited Atlantic to 22-percent shootings, as the Trojans were 1-of-15 from three-point range and 12-of-54 overall from the field.
D-S, meanwhile, was 3-of-12 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-45 overall from the floor for 42 percent.
The Monarchs shot 50 percent at the free throw line, making 8-of-16 tries, while the Trojans stayed in the game at the foul line after sinking 18-of-23 charity tosses.
"Atlantic had no answer for Neemann inside tonight. We were able to get the ball down low to her for the majority of the game. That then opened things up for Andersen, who was able to penetrate and get some good looks at the basket," commented Mich.
"Defensively, we allowed Atlantic to stay in the game with some costly turnovers. Just when we had leads of six or seven, we turned the ball over that led to easy baskets for them," he added.
D-S turned the ball over 19 times, while Atlantic had only five turnovers.
Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen entered the game leading the H-10 in scoring and led the Trojans with a game-high 21 points.
"Rasmussen is a good one. She also went into the game first in the conference in made three-pointers, but we limited her to only one on the night, so that was a big plus," Mich said.
"We also talked about wanting to win the rebound battle and the girls responded," noted Mich, whose team held a 42-29 edge on the glass.
"It was a good win over a team that had won four in a row. It didn’t count in the conference standings, but we’ll take it," Mich said.
JV results
Atlantic won the junior varsity game, 41-23.
Hannah Slater led D-S with seven points.
Cierra Kastner chipped in with four points with Cambri Brodersen netting three points.
Score by Quarters
Atlantic............12 9 5 17 - 43
D-S...................15 10 9 15 - 49
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Hannah Neemann 20; Paige Andersen 20; Cambri Brodersen 5; Hannah Slater 2; Priscille Baca 2
Rebounds: Neemann 12; Andersen 12; Ellie Magnuson 7; Brodersen 4; Tia Petersen 3; Baca 1; Slater 1
Assists: Neemann 4; Brodersen 3; Cierra Kastner 3; Andersen 2; Magnuson 1; Slater 1; Payton Goslar 1
Steals: Brodersen 1; C. Kastner 1
Blocks: Neemann 9; Andersen 3
Three-Pointers: Andersen 2; Brodersen 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.