The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls shot just 32 percent from the field and turned the ball over 29 times in a 58-38 nonconference loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday night at Sergeant Bluff.
The setback was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 7-6 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference game against Class 4A, eighth-ranked Lewis Central at Denison.
SB-L jumped out to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 29-20 advantage.
The host Warriors then took a 43-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
On the night, D-S was just 2-of-12 from three-point range and 12-of-37 overall from the field for 32 percent.
The Monarchs converted 12-of-19 free throws in the loss and were outrebounded by a 36-23 margin.
SB-L, meanwhile, was 5-of-16 from behind the three-point arc and 23-of-62 overall from the floor for 37 percent.
The Warriors sank 7-of-17 free throws and were guilty of 18 violations on the night.
Hannah Neemann led D-S with 19 points to go with six rebounds.
Neemann went into the game needing 15 points to reach the 500-point plateau for her career, as the junior now has a total of 504 points.
Paige Andersen added nine points, six boards and three assists.
Sophie Sonnichsen chipped in with eight points and two assists, while Cierra Kastner had two points in the loss.
"Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s length and athleticism caused us a lot of problems all night," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"What it came down to was our lack of execution on the offensive end and us not handling their press that led to a lot of layups for them," he added.
"We just didn’t get off a lot of shots and when we did, we were limited to only one for the majority of the game. We didn’t have a many second chances."
"We were two of the top rebounding teams in Class 4A going into the game and they (SB-L) dominated us on the glass, so that was a little disappointing," Mich said.
JV results
SB-L won the junior varsity game, 52-48.
Hannah Slater led D-S with 12 points to go with four rebounds.
Kira Langenfeld added nine points and six boards.
Emma Mendenhall also had seven points. Priscilla Baca finished with six points and six boards.
Olivia Gunderson also had five points and four assists.
Score by Quarters
D-S....................6 14 9 9 - 38
SB-L................15 14 14 15 - 58
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Hannah Neemann 19; Paige Andersen 9; Sophie Sonnichsen 8; Cierra Kastner 2
Rebounds: Neemann 6; Andersen 6; Ellie Magnuson 4; Cambri Brodersen 3; C. Kastner 1; Hannah Slater 1; Sonnichsen 1; Tia Petersen 1
Assists: Andersen 3; Sonnichsen 2; Magnuson 2; Brodersen 1; Neemann 1
Steals: Brodersen 3; Magnuson 2; Neemann 2; C. Kastner 1; Sonnichsen 1
Blocks: Magnuson 1; Neemann 1; Andersen 1
Three-Pointers: Neemann 1; Sonnichsen 1
