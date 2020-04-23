The 2020 virtual NFL Draft will take place tonight.
In honor of the draft, we're looking back at the 2015 NFL Draft when Denison High School graduate and University of Iowa Hawkeye standout Brandon Scherff was drafted in the first round as the fifth overall pick by the Washington Redskins.
