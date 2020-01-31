The Denison-Schleswig girls struggled offensively and Harlan drained critical free throws down the stretch, as the Monarchs suffered a 37-33 nonconference loss to the Cyclones on Tuesday night at Denison.
Falling for the third time in four games, D-S moved to .500 overall on the season at 8-8 going into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup at Shenandoah.
Harlan’s four-point win also avenged a 48-47 loss to D-S back on December 13 at Harlan.
Tight throughout, D-S led 24-20 at halftime and 30-25 after three quarters, but the Monarchs were outscored 12-3 over the final eight minutes, as the Cyclones were 6-of-10 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter alone.
Harlan was 11-of-23 overall from the foul line.
D-S, on the night, was just 3-of-12 from two-point range and 5-of-24 from three-point range, finishing 8-of-36 overall for 22 percent.
The Monarchs were 12-of-16 on charity tosses.
"We talked about being aggressive against their zone, but we were just very passive and didn’t attack it like we should have," commented Denison-Schleswig coach
Adam Mich.
"I thought our 1-3-1 zone was effective in the second half, but then at times, we just let them have open three-point looks and they took advantage," he added.
"Offensively, we knew they were going to try and take away our inside game with Hannah (Neemann) and Paige (Andersen). Then we just lived and died with the three-pointer and that wasn’t to our advantage."
"We also got outrebounded by two and we’re winless in eight games this season when our opponent outrebounds us. That’s something else we talked about," noted Mich, whose team lost the battle of the boards by a slim 29-27 margin.
D-S converted 12-of-16 free throws and turned the ball over nine times, five less than Harlan.
Andersen led D-S with a double-double effort of 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Neemann added nine points, five boards and three assists. Payton Goslar had six points with two, three-point baskets.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity contest, 35-33.
Kira Langenfeld led D-S with 12 points to go with three steals.
Score by Quarters
Harlan.................12 8 5 12 - 37
D-S.......................9 15 6 3 - 33
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Paige Andersen 15; Hannah Neemann 9; Payton Goslar 6; Cambri Brodersen 3
Rebounds: Andersen 14; Neemann 5; Ellie Magnuson 4; Brodersen 3; Goslar 1
Assists: Neemann 3; Magnuson 3; Andersen 2
Steals: Magnuson 2; Andersen 2; Neemann 1; Hannah Slater 1
Blocks: Andersen 2; Magnuson 1
Three-Pointers: Andersen 2; Goslar 2; Brodersen 1
