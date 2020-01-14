Kaitlyn Pieper’s 341 series led the Denison-Schleswig girls in a 2,350-2,250 bowling victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday at Council Bluffs.
The win moved D-S to 4-0 in matches on the season.
Pieper bowled games of 218 and 123, respectively.
Payton Mathies added games of 149 and 189 for a 338 series. Cassidy Bradley turned in games of 175 and 146 for a 321 series.
Natalie Castillo carded games of 138 and 158 for a 296 series. Amber Irwin shot games of 142 and 146 for a 288 series, while Julia Nollen finished with games of 121 and 152 for a 273 series.
The D-S girls went into baker bowling with a 100-pin lead over the Lynx.
In junior varsity action, D-S was a 1,904-1,206 winner over A.L.
Abby Gehlsen led D-S with a 281 series after shooting games of 138 and 143.
She was followed by Elizabeth Cary (151-119--270), Yolanda Loarca (124-137--261), Emma Schurke (116-144--260), Bobbi Jepsen (106-118--224) and Ashley Rivas (87-136--223).
