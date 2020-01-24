A veteran and athletic Lewis Central squad showcased its abilities on Tuesday night in a 59-42 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory over the Denison-Schleswig girls at Denison.
The loss was the third in a row for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10 and 7-7 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) league contest with Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.
Lewis Central, which entered Tuesday’s game ranked seventh in the state in Class 4A, moved to 4-2 in conference play and 9-4 overall with it’s 17-point triumph.
Leading 22-14 after one quarter, LC outscored D-S 17-5 in the second to take a 39-19 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs actually won the second half, outscoring the Lady Titans 23-20, but the first-half deficit was just too much for the hosts to overcome.
"You could definitely tell their experience played a huge role. They have four seniors in the lineup and the Witte (Megan) girl is one of the best in the state," commented Mich, whose team lost the rebound battle by a 34-26 margin.
"They (LC) got 12 points on offensive putbacks in the first quarter alone. They had 19 offensive boards in all and I’m not sure how many points they had off turnovers, but we didn’t help ourselves in the first half," noted Mich, whose club committed 13 of its 16 violations before halftime.
"We played a lot better in the second half, though. I think we may have cut the lead to 10 at one time, but it’s hard to slow down an athletic team like that. They move the ball so quick around the perimeter and that made us work hard defensively to the point where we got tired just chasing them," Mich said.
"I was proud of the girls for battling in the second half. Paige (Andersen) really stepped up and had a nice game. Ellie (Magnuson) also had a nice all-around game for us," remarked the Monarch boss, whose squad was 7-of-16 from three-point range and 14-of-35 overall from the field for 40 percent.
The Monarchs were 7-of-11 on free throws.
LC, on the other hand, was 8-of-24 from behind the three-point arc and 21-of-57 overall from the floor for 37 percent.
The Lady Titans converted 9-of-17 foul shots.
Andersen drained 5-of-7 three-point tries and scored a career-high 24 points with six rebounds and four steals.
Andersen sank three of her five trifectas and netted 13 of her 24 points in the first half.
Her point total also allowed the junior to surpass the 600-point plateau for her career.
Hannah Neemann, bottled up early on with two fouls in the first quarter, finished with six points and eight boards.
Magnuson had four points, five boards, five assists and two steals.
Witte led four LC girls in double figures with 19 points.
JV results
Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 54-37.
Kira Langenfeld led D-S with 11 points.
Score by Quarters
LC......................22 17 11 9 - 59
D-S.....................14 5 12 11 - 42
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Paige Andersen 24; Hannah Neemann 6; Ellie Magnuson 4; Payton Goslar 3; Sophie Sonnichsen 3; Hannah Slater 2
Rebounds: Neemann 8; Andersen 6; Magnuson 5; Cierra Kastner 3; Cambri Brodersen 1; Goslar 1; Sonnichsen 1; Tia Petersen 1
Assists: Magnuson 5; Brodersen 2; Sonnichsen 2; Neemann 1; C. Kastner 1
Steals: Andersen 4; Magnuson 2; Brodersen 2; Goslar 1; Sonnichsen 1
Blocks: Neemann 2
Three-Pointers: Andersen 5; Goslar 1; Sonnichsen 1
