The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys took on a talented Omaha Roncalli club on Saturday night and suffered a 57-48 nonconference loss to the Crimson Pride at Omaha, Nebraska.
Omaha Roncalli went into the game ranked ninth in Nebraska’s Class B ratings.
The loss dropped D-S to 10-6 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Creston at Denison.
A tight first half saw Roncalli lead by only one point at 30-29 at the break. The Crimson Pride then outscored the Monarchs 27-19 in the second half.
"I thought we played some really good basketball on their home court in the first half. In the second, I think our legs got a little weak and we weren’t as sharp both mentally and physically, as we had a high number of uncharteristic turnovers," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
D-S committed 21 turnovers in the loss.
"A lot of those turnovers led to a run for Roncalli at the end of the third quarter and a seven-point lead for them going into the fourth," he added.
"Roncalli has two really good guards. Like we saw with Harlan, teams that control the ball and pace with a lead in the fourth makes it hard to overcome."
"We just didn’t take care of the ball and make enough shots in the second half to beat a really good team," noted Fink, whose team was 4-of-13 from three-point range and 20-of-41 overall from the floor for 48.8 percent.
Goanar Biliew paced D-S with a double-double effort of 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with three shot blocks.
Charlie Wiebers drained 15 points with three assists. Damien Magnuson also had 10 points, five boards, two assists and two steals.
JV results
Roncalli won the junior varsity game, 70-54.
Aiden Schuttinga led D-S with 19 points on the night.
Braiden Heiden also had 10 points.
Carter Wessel added nine points and Brady Boell had eight points for the Monarchs, which led 24-23 at halftime.
Score by Quarters
D-S....................15 14 8 11 - 48
Roncalli.............16 14 14 13 - 57
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Goanar Biliew 19; Charlie Wiebers 15; Damien Magnuson 10; Carter Wessel 2; Austin Korner 2
Rebounds: Biliew 10; Magnuson 5; Braiden Heiden 3; Korner 2; Ringo Wol 2; Evan Turin 2; Jack Mendlik 2
Assists: Wiebers 3; Wol 3; Magnuson 2; Turin 2; Mendlik 1; Bryce Fink 1
Steals: Magnuson 2; Turin 1; Wiebers 1; Mendlik 1; Biliew 1
Blocks: Biliew 3
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 2; Magnuson 2
