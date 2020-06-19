The Ar-We-Va boys played right with Class 1A fifth-ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard for three innings on Monday.
CR-B led just 1-0 going into the top of the fourth inning.
After that, the Crusaders busted loose for 11 runs combined in the fourth and fifth frames en route to a 12-0 victory in the 2020 baseball opener for both teams at Westside.
Ar-We-Va ended up with just one hit on the night, a single to right field off the bat of Luke Smith.
Cooper Kock opened on the hill for Ar-We-Va and took the loss. He allowed seven runs on five hits, struck out five and walked eight in four and one-third.
Will Ragaller relieved Cooper with one out in the fifth and gave up five runs on no hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
Kade Schlepp led CR-B at the plate by going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and one run.
