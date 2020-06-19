The Ar-We-Va baseball team fell to 0-2 on the young season Wednesday night with a 6-1 Rolling Valley Conference loss to Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.
Ar-We-Va managed only three hits off G-R starting pitcher Grant Borkowski, who threw six solid innings with nine strikeouts to his credit and only one walk.
The visiting Rockets went up 1-0 early, as Will Ragaller singled, stole second and scored on an error in his team’s initial at bat.
Ragaller finished 2-for-3 at the plate with the one run to lead Ar-We-Va.
Damon Ehlers added a single in the fourth.
Ragaller also started on the mound and took the loss in five innings of work, as he gave up six runs (three earned) on only two hits with 12 strikeouts and eight walks.
Conner Kirsch tossed one inning in relief, yielding no runs on one hit with one K and one walk.
Up 2-1 after two innings, G-R gained some breathing room by plating four runs in the bottom of the fourth on only two hits.
Jared Free delivered a big two-RBI double in the fourth for G-R and went 2-for-3 overall at the plate for the Wildcats.
