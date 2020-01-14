The Ar-We-Va boys traveled to Audubon on Thursday night and suffered a 79-43 nonconference loss to the Wheelers.
The setback dropped Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club to 3-8 overall on the year.
A hot-shooting Audubon squad outscored Ar-We-Va 27-12 in the second quarter to open up a 50-28 halftime advantage.
The Wheelers, which drained 11 three-point baskets in the win, then led 57-38 to start the fourth quarter.
Will Ragaller scored 14 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists for the Rockets.
Cooper Kock also netted 14 points with seven boards and one steal for the Rockets.
Andres Cruz added six points and two steals, while Brady Miller had three points, two boards and two assists for the visitors.
Braeden Kirsch and Kyelar Cleveland also had three points apiece in the loss.
Skyler Schultes led Audubon’s attack with 25 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.