The Ar-We-Va girls dug themselves a hole in the first half that was just too deep to come out of on Thursday night, as the Rockets suffered a 65-32 loss to Glidden-Ralston in a Class 1A regional first-round basketball game at Glidden.
The loss ended Ar-We-Va’s season at 5-16 overall under head coach Dan Kock, whose club lost 13 of its final 14 games after sitting one game over .500 at 4-3 going into the Christmas break.
G-R, which split with
Ar-We-Va during the regular season, improved to 10-12 overall and will now take on Paton-Churdan in a regional quarterfinal game tonight (Tuesday) at Churdan.
A slow start for Ar-We-Va put the Rockets down 15-4 after one quarter.
G-R then outscored Ar-We-Va 16-2 in the second, including 8-1 over the final four minutes, as the Wildcats went into halftime with a 31-6 advantage.
Ar-We-Va played better in the second half, but the final 16 minutes turned into a foul festival, as the two teams combined to shoot 41 free throws after halftime.
G-R was 14-of-27 at the free throw line in the second half and 21-of-40 overall, while Ar-We-Va was 8-of-14 at the foul line after halftime and 10-of-18 overall.
Junior Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 13 points, including 10 in the second half after sinking 6-of-11 free throws over the final two quarters.
Smith was 7-of-13 at the foul line overall and was the lone Rocket player to reach double figures before fouling out late in the contest.
Maggie Ragaller added six points. Sara Schurke had four points.
Hannah Kraus finished with three points. Timberlen Koch, Jamie Hausman and Bridget Cameron all had two points as well for the visitors.
Ar-We-Va played the last eight games without its lone senior, point guard Leslie Luft, who suffered a torn ACL late in the second quarter against CAM on January 28 at Westside.
The Rockets also played the majority of the second half of the season without junior forward Bridget Cameron due to an ankle injury. She returned to play Thursday night in her team’s final appearance on the court.
Hannah Whitver led G-R’s attack with a double-double effort of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists and four steals.
Whitver scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and was 7 of 14 at the free throw line on the night.
Gretchen Wallace also had a double-double for G-R with 17 points and 11 boards, adding four shot blocks, three assists and three steals.
Paige Klocke also had 11 points for the Wildcats, including 10 in the second half alone.
She was 8-of-12 at the foul line, including 7-of-10 after halftime for the Wildcats.
