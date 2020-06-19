The Ar-We-Va girls squandered a 6-0 lead in the third inning on Wednesday night, as the Rockets lost 14-8 to Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference softball action at Glidden.
The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 1-1 in the RVC and overall.
G-R answered Ar-We-Va’ five-run third with five of its own runs in the bottom half to pull to within 6-5.
The Wildcats then plated three runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth to break the game open.
For Ar-We-Va, Sara Schurke went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Jamie Hausman went 1-for-1 with one run.
Hannah Kraus went 1-for-4 with one run for the Rockets.
Jadeyn Smith was 1-for-4 with one RBI and Delaney Schurke was 1-for-4 with two runs.
Smith took the pitching loss, as she gave up the 14 runs (seven earned) on nine hits with four Ks and four walks.
For G-R, Vanessa Koehler went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and one run.
Macy Snyder went 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs, while Morgan Koehler was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run for the Wildcats.
