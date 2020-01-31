The Ar-We-Va girls and boys dropped a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.
In game one, CR-B outscored Ar-We-Va 46-26 over the final three quarters, as the Crusaders picked up a 55-40 victory at home.
In the nightcap, the CR-B boys pulled away from an 18-18 tie at halftime to post a 59-35 triumph over the visiting Rockets.
Girls’ results
For Ar-We-Va, Tuesday’s 15-point loss was the team’s eighth consecutive setback, as the Rockets fell to 4-7 in the RVC and 4-11 overall on the year.
Ar-We-Va led early with a 14-9 lead after one quarter, but a 19-8 scoring advantage in the second for CR-B put the Crusaders up 28-22 at halftime.
CR-B then led by six at 39-33 to start the fourth and the hosts outscored the Rockets 16-7 over the final eight minutes.
Ar-We-Va struggled from the field, as the Rockets were just 3-of-26 from three-point range and 15-of-56 overall from the field.
Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 12 points to go with three steals.
Jadeyn Smith added 11 points, three steals and two shot blocks.
Sara Schurke contributed nine points. Hannah Kraus also had five points and seven steals, while Maris Cameron finished with three points and a steal.
Boys’ results
With its third straight setback, Ar-We-Va fell to 2-9 in the RVC and 5-11 overall after Tuesday’s 24-point loss.
The two teams were tied 18-18 at halftime, but then CR-B outscored Ar-We-Va 22-8 in the third quarter and 41-17 in the second half to win going away.
Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with eight points, adding five boards, five assists and four steals.
Andres Cruz chipped in with seven points and three boards. Kalon Cleveland had six points and two boards.
Cooper Kock also had four points and six boards for the Rockets.
