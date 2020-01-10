Ar-We-Va dropped a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Woodbine.
In game one, the Ar-We-Va girls were outscored 11-4 in the third quarter, as Woodbine posted a 41-37 victory.
In game two, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club was on the short end of a 59-40 decision against the host Tigers.
Girls’ results
Ar-We-Va struggled offensively for the second game in row, as the Rockets were limited to single digits through the first three quarters in a four-point setback.
The loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-4 in the RVC and 4-6 overall.
The Rockets trailed by only two points at 14-12 at halftime, but an 11-4 scoring advantage for Woodbine in the third opened up a 25-16 lead for the hosts.
Leslie Luft scored 17 points, pulled down three rebounds and had two steals for Ar-We-Va.
Jadeyn Smith added 10 points, nine boards and four steals.
Sara Schurke also had six points, three boards and two assists, while Jamie Hausman finished with four points for the Rockets.
Bridget Cameron also wound up with eight boards for Ar-We-Va.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys fell to 1-7 in the RVC and 3-7 overall after Tuesday’s 19-point loss at Woodbine.
Will Ragaller paced the Rockets with 14 points, adding four assists and three boards.
Andres Cruz followed with seven points and three boards.
Braeden Kirsch had five points and one board, while Kyelar Cleveland and Cooper Kock each finished with four points and two boards for the Rockets.
Damon Ehlers and Conner Kirsch each had three points as well in the loss for the Rockets.
