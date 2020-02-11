The Ar-We-Va girls and boys hosted Woodbine in their final regular season basketball games on Friday night at Westside.
In the opener, Woodbine pulled away in the second half for a 57-41 victory over the Rocket girls.
In game two, Woodbine picked up its second win of the season over Ar-We-Va with a 65-41 triumph over Matt Wilken’s club.
Girls’ results
Friday’s loss ended Ar-We-Va’s regular season at 2-14 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 5-16 overall.
The Rockets trailed by only four at halftime at 21-17, but was outscored 36-24 in the second half by the Tigers.
Jadeyn Smith and Hannah Kraus each scored 11 points for Ar-We-Va, while Timberlen Koch had six with Jamie Hausman and Maris Cameron each tossing in five.
Ar-We-Va will take on Glidden-Ralston in a Class 1A regional game on Thursday night at Glidden at 7 p.m.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 24-point loss was the eighth setback in a row for Ar-We-Va, which finished 2-14 in RVC play and the regular season at 5-16 overall.
Will Ragaller poured in 21 points and pulled down seven boards to lead Ar-We-Va.
Andres Cruz added six points and two boards.
Kyelar Cleveland and Cooper Kock each had five points for the Rockets, which will host Heartland Christian in a Class 1A district first-round game on Monday, February 17, at Westside at 7 p.m.
