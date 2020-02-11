Weather Alert

...BLOWING SNOW AND DANGEROUS COLD AHEAD... .A STRONG ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE STATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW IMMEDIATELY BEHIND THE FRONT MAY LEAD TO AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW OVER NORTHERN IOWA, INCLUDING THE POTENTIAL FOR NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS IN NORTHWEST IOWA WHERE RECENT SNOWFALL HAS OCCURRED. RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO ACCOMPANY THE FRONT, WHICH COULD LEAD TO A FLASH FREEZE IF LOCAL ROADS ARE WET OR SLUSHY. BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES AND BREEZY WINDS COMBINE TO DROP WIND CHILL VALUES TO DANGEROUSLY COLD LEVELS LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON THURSDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, LIGHT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES WILL PLUMMET AND IT IS POSSIBLE THAT WET OR SLUSHY ROADS COULD FLASH FREEZE, CREATING ICY SPOTS ON ROADWAYS LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON OR EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&