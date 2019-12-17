The Ar-We-Va girls and boys suffered losses to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Anita.
In game one, CAM raced out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead en route to a 71-50 victory over Dan Kock’s Rocket club.
In the nightcap, the CAM boys rallied for a 45-33 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket squad.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 19-point setback dropped Ar-We-Va to 2-2 in the RVC and overall.
CAM led 39-20 at halftime and 59-33 to start the fourth quarter.
Jadeyn Smith poured in 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Rockets.
Hannah Kraus added eight points and four steals. Bridget Cameron also had seven points, seven boards and five steals. Leslie Luft contributed six points, three assists and three steals for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
The Ar-We-Va boys fell to 0-4 in conference play and overall with Friday’s 12-point loss on the road.
Ar-We-Va led by five points at halftime and trailed by one going into the fourth quarter.
Will Ragaller led the Rockets with 10 points, adding seven boards and four assists.
Braeden Kirsch chipped in with nine points and six boards. Cooper Kock had six points and nine boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.