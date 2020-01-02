The Ar-We-Va basketball teams picked up a pair of Rolling Valley Conference victories over Glidden-Ralston on Friday night at Glidden.
In the opener, Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith and Leslie Luft combined for 44 points in a 62-47 Rocket victory.
In the nightcap, Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va club earned its second straight triumph with a tight 49-48 victory over the host Wildcats.
Girls’ results
Friday’s 15-point win for Ar-We-Va will send the Rockets into the holiday break 4-2 in the RVC and 4-3 overall.
Ar-We-Va put together its best outing of the young season, as the Rockets placed three players in double figures and drained a total of nine three-point baskets in the win.
Ar-We-Va led 29-19 at halftime and 41-27 after three quarters of play.
Smith sank 4-of-7 three-point shots and scored 23 points to lead the Rockets, adding eight rebounds and four steals.
Leslie Luft was 3-of-4 from three-point range and contributed 21 points, including 18 in the second half alone.
Luft also dished out five assists.
Bridget Cameron also tallied 10 points and pulled down five boards for the winners. Sara Schurke had six points, three boards and three assists.
"Overall, we played good defense and shot well. We still have some things to work on, but it was a great win going into the Christmas break," commented Ar-We-Va coach Dan Kock.
Boys’ results
Friday’s game was evenly matched, as the contest included eight lead changes and seven ties.
With the win, Ar-We-Va will head into the break 1-5 in the RVC and 2-5 overall after picking up its second straight victory.
G-R led 38-33 early in the fourth quarter, but an 11-4 Ar-We-Va run put the Rockets up for good at 44-42.
Ar-We-Va then held on for the win, as the host Wildcats missed a late three-point effort to tie.
A two-point basket off the miss for G-R resulted in the game’s final points.
Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with a double-double effort of 16 points and 11 boards to go with six assists and five steals.
Andres Cruz added 11 points, three boards and two steals. Cooper Kock had seven points, 10 boards and two steals, while Braeden Kirsch finished with six points and four boards.
