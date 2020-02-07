The Ar-We-Va girls and boys suffered defeats to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Elk Horn.
In the opener, Exira/EH-K outscored Ar-We-Va 56-18 over the final three quarters en route to a 70-30 victory over the Rocket girls.
In the nightcap, Ar-We-Va took host Exira/EH-K to overtime before falling 65-59 to the host Spartans.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s 40-point loss was the 11th consecutive setback for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-10 in the RVC and 4-14 overall.
Ar-We-Va trailed by just 14-12 after the first quarter, but Exira/EH-K then outscored the Rockets 26-9 in the second to take a 40-21 lead at halftime.
A 25-4 scoring advantage in the third for Exira/EH-K opened up a 65-25 lead for the Spartans.
Jadeyn Smith paced Ar-We-Va with 16 points to go with six rebounds and two steals.
Maggie Ragaller added six points and two steals.
Hannah Kraus also had five points, three steals and two assists. Sara Schurke contributed three points and four boards, while Maris Cameron had four boards.
"We played well for a quarter and a half. Then they got some good looks and hit a bunch of threes," commented Ar-We-Va coach Dan Kock.
"Their defensive pressure stifled us and we started making little mistakes," added Kock, whose team turned the ball over 27 times on the night.
Boys’ results
Matt Wilken’s Ar-We-Va squad gave Exira/EH-K all it could handle on Tuesday night.
Down two at 59-57, Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller was fouled on a three-point attempt for the win at the buzzer.
Ragaller made the first free throw to make it 59-58. He missed the second and then converted the third with no time on the clock to send the game to overtime tied at 59-59.
The Rockets couldn’t find the basket in the extra four-minute sessionk, as the Spartans scored all six points for the victory.
Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 27 points, adding four steals and three assists.
Kyelar Cleveland had eight points. Cooper Kock added seven points, 16 boards and five assists.
Braeden Kirsch also had seven points with four boards and two steals.
Brady Miller finished with five points, three boards and two assists, while Damon Ehlers had five points and three boards.
The loss was the sixth in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-12 in the RVC and 5-14 overall on the year.
