Throughout a remarkable high school track and field career for Denison-Schleswig, Brandon Scherff won two Class 3A state shot put championships and brought home a Drake Relays title in the same event.
Scherff was a four-time state qualifier in the shot put and a three-time state participant in the discus for the Monarchs.
Scherff’s main competition in both events came from Drew Clark of Marion High School, as the two battled for supremacy at both the state meet and Drake Relays.
Clark was a year older than Scherff, who placed third in the shot put event as a freshman at the state meet.
As a sophomore, Scherff placed second to Clark in the Drake Relays shot put, as Clark won with a toss of 58 feet, 3/4 inch with Scherff second at 56-8 1/2.
The two met again a month later at the state meet and Scherff bettered his counterpart with a first-place toss of 59-5 1/2 to Clark’s second-place effort of 58-0 1/2.
As a junior, Scherff took second to Clark in the shot put at the Drake Relays and state meet.
Clark won at Drake with a best toss of 61-1, while
Scherff was the runnerup at 57-3 1/2.
Then at the state meet, Clark and Scherff finished one-two, as the senior Clark unleashed a Class 3A state-record toss of 64-7 3/4 with Scherff throwing 57-3 1/2.
With Clark out of the picture, Scherff swept the shot put events as a senior with winning throws of 61-7 1/4 at the Drake Relays and 58-5 1/4 at the state meet.
His effort at the Drake Relays was a career-best and a new school record at the time, as he bettered runnerup senior Andy Carman of Jefferson-Scranton by over eight feet.
Scherff then set the school record again later that season in the shot put with a throw of 65 feet at the Monarch Relays in early May.
At the state meet in 2010, his winning shot toss took place on his third and last attempt in the finals after two fouls.
In the discus event, Scherff at the state meet placed 13th as a sophomore (143-9), fifth as a junior (151-9) and third as a senior (160-6).
"I had a lot of fun those years competing in both the shot put and discus," commented Scherff in a recent phone interview.
"It was always a goal of mine to win titles at the state meet and Drake Relays. Fortunately, I was able to win two state titles and winning the Drake Relays title as a senior is something I’ll never forget," he added.
Scherff’s throwing coaches in high school were Scott Larson and Lynn Platt.
"I remember I had one throw left at the Drake Relays my senior year and coach Larson just told me to let it go. That’s all I needed, as I stepped into the ring and popped my best-ever throw for the win," Scherff said.
"It was such an incredible feeling at the time. It was a pretty special moment for me to be a Drake Relays champion," noted Scherff, a 2010 graduate of Denison High School.
Scherff said it was a friendly-rivalry with Clark at the time.
"We competed a lot against each other in high school and he was definitely the guy that everyone chased. He set the standard in both events. It was just a lot of fun competing against him because we both had the same goals," Scherff said.
After being rivals throughout high school, Scherff and Clark eventually became teammates on the football field at the University of Iowa.
Scherff and Clark both were offensive linemen for the Hawks.
"I’m not 100 percent sure, but I think Clark played football for only a couple of years before deciding to compete in track and field at Iowa," Scherff said.
Scherff is now working out in preparation for his sixth season as an offensive lineman with the Washington Redskins.
In early April, Washington placed the fanchise tag on Scherff for a one-year contract of $15.03 million dollars, which would make him one of the highest paid offensive linemen in the National Football League.
The two sides are hoping to reach a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline.
Scherff, who resides in Ashburn, Virginia, with his wife, Jenni, and two-year-old son, Easton, has had the opportunity to recently spend time with family and friends in Iowa due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ashburn is a part of the Washington Metropolitan Area located 30 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. with a population of 43,511 people.
The 28-year-old Scherff, whose last two seasons with Washington ended on the injured reserve list, said he’s 100 percent healthy now and set to return to the field.
"Even though we can’t be together as a team right now, I’m still working out and going to rehab and having zoom meetings with my coaches, so I have the exact same schedule," stated Scherff, who will play in 2020 under new head coach in Ron Rivera, previously the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
"I was able to meet Rivera in February. He’s a good guy and I’m looking forward to playing for him. It’s a whole new system, though, so I’m spending a lot of time learning the playbook and just trying to understand the terminology," remarked Scherff, who is the son of Bob and Cindy Scherff of Denison.
"All I know there is a lot to study. After going through some of this, I wish I would have asked more questions in high school," Scherff said.
Washington is coming off a not-so-good 2019 season that saw the Redskins finish 3-13 overall and last in the NFC East.
On the second day of the NFL Draft in April, Washington lost All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams to a trade with San Francisco, but Scherff is still confident the Redskins will be able to find success under Rivera.
"Losing Williams hurt, but we still bring back experience on the line and we’ll have some younger guys step in and fill roles," noted Scherff, who has always said that he wants to finish his playing days as a Redskin.
"I started with Washington and I would like to end my career with Washington," Scherff said.
With spring sports being canceled in Iowa because of the coronavirus pandemic, Scherff said he feels for all of the athletes involved.
"It’s just crazy. I can’t even imagine not having the chance to compete in track and field in high school, yet alone my senior year," Scherff said.
"My greatest memories were winning state and Drake Relays titles. A lot of kids didn’t get the same opportunities I did and I really feel bad for them," he added.
With that, Iowa High School baseball and softball athletes will have to wait until June 1 to find out if they’ll be able to take the field this summer due to the pandemic.
"I sure hope they have baseball and softball in Iowa," Scherff said. "I had a lot of good memories from playing baseball as well."
Scherff said that if it was him, he would have no reservations about returning to the diamond.
"I realize it wouldn’t be the same, but if I got the chance to play, I would play, regardless of the precautions we had to take. Heck, I would stand in the shot put ring behind the stadium if it meant I got to play baseball if everyone is worried about social distancing," Scherff said.
Scherff also realizes that college and professional football will have significant changes this fall.
"We haven’t heard a lot about the plans. All I know is that we’ve been told that as of right now the preseason and regular season will go on as scheduled. A lot can change, though, between now and then," Scherff said.
"I sure hope we have a season. It would be heartbreaking not to have one because it’s my profession. I’ve played football since I was in fourth grade. One positive thing, though, is that I would be able to spend a lot more time with wife and son doing whatever," Scherff stated.
