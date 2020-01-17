Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL TRANSITION TO MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS CREATING BLIZZARD TO NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OVER MANY PARTS OF IOWA ON SATURDAY... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IS MOVING THROUGH CENTRAL IOWA THIS AFTERNOON, BUT IS BEGINNING TO TRANSITION TO FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE. THIS TRANSITION TO FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE EASTWARD THROUGH THE AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING. WINDS FROM THE SOUTHEAST ARE GUSTING BETWEEN 25 AND 35 MPH THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW REPORTS THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON ARE GENERALLY BETWEEN 3 AND 6 INCHES OVER WESTERN IOWA AS WELL. AS FREEZING DRIZZLE CONTINUES INTO TONIGHT, A MINOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS IS EXPECTED. STRONG WINDS FROM THE NORTHWEST WILL DEVELOP EARLY SATURDAY WITH WIND GUSTS OVER 45 MPH ANTICIPATED ALONG WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES, WHICH MAY RESULT IN A FLASH FREEZE ON ROADWAYS. THE GUSTY WINDS WILL ALSO CREATE WIDESPREAD, SIGNIFICANT VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS ON SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY OVER NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IOWA. THIS IS WHEN WHITEOUT OR NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS WITH HAZARDOUS TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL IS EXPECTED. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, SNOW WILL CHANGE TO FREEZING DRIZZLE INTO TONIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH AT TIMES. FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ON SATURDAY. * WHERE...PARTS OF NORTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. HAZARDOUS TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THIS EVENING'S COMMUTE AND ARE ALSO EXPECTED ON SATURDAY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND IMPACT POWER LINES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL CREATE NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL THE PRECIPITATION CHANGES TO FREEZING DRIZZLE. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ON SATURDAY AS STRONG, GUSTY WINDS DEVELOP. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&