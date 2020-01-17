Host Shenandoah earned a 2716-2,658 victory over Denison-Schleswig in varsity boys’ bowling action on Saturday.
The loss was the first of the season for D-S, which fell to 4-1 in matches on the year.
Lucas Segebart led the D-S boys with a 453 series, firing games of 200 and 253, respectively.
Blake Polzin carded a 363 series with games of 202 and 161. Kyle Segebart added a 355 series with games of 144 and 211.
He was followed by Patrick Purdy (147-169--316), Trey Brotherton (170-143--313) and Jacob Miller (142-157--299).
Shenandoah led by 52 pins going into baker bowling and wound up winning by 58 pins.
The D-S junior varsity boys also fell to Shenandoah, 2,222-2,095.
Harrison Dahm paced the D-S boys with a 311 series (139-172).
He was followed by Kaydon Schurke (143-167--310), Parker Bekkerus (117-163--280), Devin Fink (101-137--238), Derek Scheuring (113-105--218) and Jacob Schroeder (96--108--204).
The D-S boys were scheduled to compete against Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday at Council Bluffs.
(0) comments
