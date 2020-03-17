Six IKM-Manning athletes have been honored on the 2019-20 Western Iowa All-Conference Basketball Teams released on Thursday.
Four IKM-Manning boys were named to the second team in senior guard-forward Colby Keller, senior forward Colten Brandt, senior forward Parker Behrens and sophomore guard Amos Rasmussen.
Treynor senior Jack Tiarks was named the WIC’s player of the year and was one of four unanimous first-team selections.
The others were Treynor senior Jack Stogdill, AHST/Walnut sophomore Raydden Grobe and Tri-Center junior Leyton Nelson.
Treynor won the conference title for the boys at 16-0. AHST was second at 14-2, while Tri-Center took third at 12-4 and IKM-Manning fourth at 10-6.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning had two first-team recipients in senior forward Lexi Branning and junior point guard Alexa Ahrenholtz.
Ahrenholtz was a unanimous pick for the first unit with AHST/Walnut junior Kailey Jones, Audubon sophomore Aleah Hermensen and Logan-Magnolia senior Kylie Morrison.
Jones was recognized as the league’s player of the year.
AHST/Walnut was the conference champion for the girls with a 14-2 record.
Logan-Magnolia finished second to the Vikings at 13-3, while IKM-Manning was third at 12-4.
The complete list of all-conference performers:
Boys First Team
Jack Tiarks, Treynor, Sr.; Jack Stogdill, Treynor, Sr.; Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center, Jr.; Raydden Grobe, AHST/Walnut, Soph.; Jon Schwarte, Treynor, Sr.; Clayton Akers, AHST/W, Sr.; Trey Melby, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Ethan Alfers, Tri-Center, Jr.
Boys Second Team
Colby Keller, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Skyler Schultes, Audubon, Sr.; Blake Hall, Underwood, Jr.; Sam Porter, AHST/W, Sr.; Colten Brandt, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Gavin Bartalini, Missouri Valley, Sr.; Drake Woods, Riverside, Jr.; Dylan Cunard, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Parker Behrens, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning, Soph.
Girls First Team
Kailey Jones, AHST/Walnut, Jr.;’ Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Aleah Hermensen, Audubon, Soph.; Kinsey Scheffler, AHST/W, Sr.; Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning, Jr.; Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.; Claire Denning, AHST/W, Jr.
Girls Second Team
Jaci Christensen, Audubon, Soph.; Mandy Stogdill, Treynor, Jr.; Claire Harris, AHST/W, Jr.; Morghan Herman, Missouri Valley, Sr.; Clara Tiegland, Treynor, Fr.; Emilee Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.; Erin McMains, Underwood, Sr.; Leah Subbert, Audubon, Sr.
