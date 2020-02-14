Spencer limited Denison-Schleswig to its second lowest scoring output of the season on Monday night, as the Tigers pulled off a 53-39 nonconference victory over the Monarch boys at Denison.
The loss snapped a modest two-game win streak for D-S, which fell to 12-7 overall on the year going into tonight’s (Friday) non-Hawkeye 10 Conference game at Glenwood.
The win for Spencer was its fourth straight, as the Tigers moved to 9-9 overall on the year with Monday’s 14-point triumph away from home.
D-S struggled for the majority of the game to find any offensive flow, as the Monarchs trailed 15-8 after one quarter, 22-18 at halftime and 41-31 going into the fourth.
D-S hit just 2-of-16 three-point shots and finished 16-of-44 overall from the field for 36.4 percent.
The Monarchs also were just 5-of-14 at the free throw line.
Charlie Wiebers scored 14 points to lead D-S and was the lone Monarch player to reach double figures.
Goanar Biliew added nine points, nine rebounds and five shot blocks.
Austin Korner chipped in with eight points and four boards. Damien Magnuson tossed in four points with four boards and three assists, while Bryce Fink had four points and three boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 13 times in the loss.
"Tonight we really struggled shooting the basketball. We got a lot of the looks we wanted early, but then Spencer really packed in on defense and we couldn’t hit enough shots to loosen them up," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"Then som of our frustration from the offensive end led to some mental breakdowns on the defensive end. Give Spencer credit. They played really well and got us back on our toes and we didn’t respond like we would have liked."
"We need to learn from this and move forward, as we have a tough game at Glenwood on Friday night," Fink remarked.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Spencer, 74-69.
Braiden Heiden netted 33 points to lead D-S.
Hunter Emery tossed in 15 points and Colin Reis had nine points for the Monarchs, which led 46-38 at halftime.
Carter Wessel added eight points. Evan Turin also had six points.
Matthew Weltz also had three points and Aiden Schuttinga finished with one point.
Score by Quarters
Spencer.............15 7 19 12 - 53
D-S.....................8 10 13 8 - 39
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 14; Goanar Biliew 9; Austin Korner 8; Damien Magnuson 4; Bryce Fink 4
Rebounds: Biliew 9; Magnuson 4; Korner 4; Fink 3; Jack Mendlik 1; Evan Turin 1; Braiden Heiden 1
Assists: Wiebers 4; Magnuson 3; Fink 1; Biliew 1
Steals: Wiebers 2; Biliew 1; Mendlik 1; Fink 1
Blocks: Biliew 5; Magnuson 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 1; Fink 1
