The Denison-Schleswig girls shot a team score of 2,562 to place third at a Class 2A state-qualifying bowling tournament on Tuesday at Sweet 16 Lanes at Le Mars.
Cassidy Bradley paced D-S with a high series of 432 after firing games of 184 and 248, respectively.
That placed her fourth overall among the individuals and qualified her as an at-large participant for the Class 2A state tournament that will take place on Tuesday, February 25, at Cadillac Lanes at Waterloo.
Bradley will head to state with the seventh-best individual performance among the top 12 solo entries.
Payton Mathies carded a 344 series for D-S with games of 176 and 168, respectively.
Julia Nollen shot a 309 series with games of 159 and 150. Natalie Castillo had games of 149 and 152 for a 301 series and Kaitlyn Pieper turned in a 300 series with games of 143 and 157.
Le Mars took first place with a team score of 2,830 pins.
