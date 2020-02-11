Denison-Schleswig landed three girls in double figures on Friday night, as the Monarchs posted a 46-40 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Atlantic.
It was the third straight triumph for D-S, which finished 6-4 in the Hawkeye 10, good for a fourth-place tie with Harlan, while improving to 11-8 overall on the season.
Friday’s six-point win for D-S was its second six-point victory over Atlantic this season, following up a 49-43 defeat of the Trojans back on December 19 at Denison.
D-S raced out to a 19-12 halftime lead and took a 37-29 cushion into the fourth quarter.
The Monarchs limited the Trojans to only 26-percent shooting from the field, as the hosts were 5-of-24 from three-point range and 14-of-54 overall from the field.
D-S, on the other hand, was 4-of-11 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-44 overall from the floor for 43 percent.
The Monarchs were 4-of-12 from the free throw line, while the Trojans converted 7-of-8 foul shots.
Hannah Neemann led D-S with 16 points to go with eight rebounds.
Paige Andersen recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 boards, while Ellie Magnuson had 11 points, four boards and four assists.
Cambri Brodersen and Payton Goslar each had three points as well for the Monarchs, which held a 37-31 edge on the glass.
"We got off to a good start offensively and did a nice job defensively on the Rasmussen girl in the first half," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"We ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run and that opened up a 10-point lead for us going into the fourth, so that was huge," he added.
"The win allowed us to tie for fourth in the Hawkeye 10, which I think is pretty special for this group of girls. I don’t think anyone expected to be in the top four of the league after our graduation losses a year ago," Mich said.
The Monarchs finished among the top four in the conference for the fourth straight year.
JV results
Atlantic won the junior varsity game, 33-29.
Kira Langenfeld led D-S with 12 points.
Hannah Slater added five points for the Monarchs, which also got three points from Anna Meyer, Autumn Nemitz and
Teryn Fink.
Score by Quarters
D-S......................10 9 18 9 - 46
Atlantic...............6 6 15 13 - 40
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Hannah Neemann 16; Paige Andersen 11; Ellie Magnuson 11; Cambri Brodersen 3; Payton Goslar 3; Kira Langenfeld 2
Rebounds: Andersen 15; Neemann 8; Magnuson 4; Cierra Kastner 3; Langenfeld 3; Brodersen 2; Goslar 2
Assists: Magnuson 4; Andersen 2; Goslar 2; Brodersen 1; Langenfeld 1; C. Kastner 1
Steals: Magnuson 2; Brodersen 1; Neemann 1; Andersen 1; Goslar 1
Blocks: Andersen 1; Neemann 1
Three-Pointers: Andersen 1; Magnuson 1; Brodersen 1; Goslar 1
