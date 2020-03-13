Denison-Schleswig landed three boys on the 2019-20 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Basketball Teams released on Tuesday.
Honored on the first team were senior point guard Charlie Wiebers and senior post player Goanar Biliew.
Both Wiebers and Biliew were named to the first team for the second straight year.
Wiebers was honored as a second-team all-conference selection after his sophomore season.
Senior guard Damien Magnuson also was recognized as an honorablemention all-league selection for the second consecutive year.
Wiebers had a fantastic senior campaign, leading the Monarchs in scoring (17.4 p/g), made three-pointers (43), assists (87) and steals (77).
He also pulled down 3.6 rebounds per game.
Biliew averaged 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and led the team with 71 shot blocks.
Magnuson, meanwhile, averaged 6.5 points and 3.6 boards per contest, while finishing with 76 assists, 18 steals and six shot blocks.
The D-S boys went 15-9 overall and got to within one game of the state tournament in Class 3A after falling 60-58 to Harlan in the Substate 8 championship game on March 2.
Glenwood senior Zach Carr and Ram junior Ryan Blum both were unanimous first-team selections.
The complete list of all-conference performers are below.
First Team
Zach Carr, Glenwood, Sr., G; Ryan Blum, Glenwood, Jr., F; Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., P; Charlie Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., PG; Connor Bruck, Harlan, Sr., G; Noah Rigatuso, Lewis Central, Sr., F; Logan Jones, Lewis Central, Sr., F; Sam Rallis, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Jr., F
Second Team
Skyler Handlos, Atlantic, Jr., G; Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda, Sr., F; Brance Baker, Creston, Jr., G; John Palmer, Glenwood, Sr., G; Johnathon Monson, Harlan, Sr., F; Michael Heithoff, Harlan, Sr., F; Kyle Berg, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., F; Easton Dermody, Lewis Central, Sr., G
Honorable Mention
Nile Petersen, Atlantic, Sr., F; Michael Shull, Clarinda, Jr., G; Connor Brown, Clarinda, Sr., G; Cael Kralik, Creston, Jr., G; Colby Burg, Creston, Jr., G; Damien Magnuson, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., G; Michael Erlemeier, Harlan, Jr., G; Cole Collison, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., F; Cole Drummond, Lewis Central, Sr., G; Kobe Johnson, Red Oak, Jr., F; Kyle Cerven, Shenandoah, Sr., G; Connor Cerny, C.B. St. Albert, Jr., F
