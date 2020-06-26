Treynor erupted for eight runs in the second inning on Tuesday night, as the Cardinals picked up an 18-3 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory in five innings over IKM-Manning at Manilla.
The loss was the second in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 1-3 in the WIC and 1-4 overall.
Treynor, which scored its 18 runs on 14 hits, added three runs in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
IKM-Manning scored the game’s initial run in the bottom of the first inning. The Wolves then plated two runs in the fifth.
Amos Rasmussen led off the first for IKM-Manning with a double and scored. He finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and scored two of his team’s three runs.
Will Jorgensen went 1-for-3 with a double and one run batted in. Nolan Ramsey also went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Max Nielsen was 1-for-3 as well.
Hayden McLaughlin opened on the mound for the Wolves. He took the loss after giving up 10 runs on five hits with four walks in two innings of work.
Will Jorgensen relieved McLaughlin, allowing four runs on five hits with a walk in two innings of action.
Ben Lingle also threw one inning for the Wolves, yielding four runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.