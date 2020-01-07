Charlie Wiebers and Goanar Biliew combined for 45 points on Saturday, as the Denison-Schleswig boys picked up a 66-52 nonconference victory over Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Ida Grove.
The win was the third in a row for D-S, which moved to 6-3 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference contest with Kuemper Catholic at Denison.
Up by four (20-16) after one quarter, D-S outscored O-A/BC-IG 20-7 in the second to take a 40-23 lead at halftime.
The Falcons then outscored the Monarchs 21-16 in the third to pull to within 12 at 56-44 to start the fourth.
D-S then scored 10 points to eight for O-A/BC-IG over the final eight minutes.
Wiebers converted 8-of-12 shots from the field, including sinking 7-of-9 efforts from three-point range to lead D-S with 23 points.
He also collected six steals, dished out four assists and pulled down three rebounds.
Biliew posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 boards to go with three shot blocks.
Damien Magnuson added nine points and seven assists. Ringo Wol also had four points, four assists and two boards for the Monarchs, which was 9-of-24 from three-point range and 27-of-49 overall from the floor for 55.1 percent.
The Monarchs went to the free throw line seven times and made three foul shots.
"We knew we were going to have a challenge preparing for and putting in a game plan for one of the best athletes in the state in O-A/BC-IG’s Cooper Dejean.
"For the most part, I thought we played really well. When we shared the basketball, we were tough to guard," he added.
"Wiebers and Biliew got it going and our guys did a great job of finding the hot end. Magnuson also did a great job of being aggressive early versus their zone taking the ball to the basket."
Dejean, who was the quarterback on O-A/BC-IG’s football team that won the Class 2A state title this past fall, led all scorers in the game with 27 points.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 66-61.
Score by Quarters
D-S...................20 20 16 10 - 66
O-A/BC-IG..........16 7 21 8 - 52
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 23; Goanar Biliew 22; Damien Magnuson 9; Austin Korner 4; Ringo Wol 4; Evan Turin 2; Braiden Heiden 2
Rebounds: Biliew 13; Korner 3; Wiebers 3; Wol 2; Magnuson 2; Heiden 2; Jack Mendlik 1; Bryce Fink 1
Assists: Magnuson 7; Wiebers 4; Wol 4; Mendlik 3; Heiden 2; Biliew 1
Steals: Wiebers 6; Heiden 2; Fink 1; Wol 1
Blocks: Biliew 3
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 7; Biliew 2
