IKM-Manning landed four girls in double figures on Thursday night, as the Wolves picked up their sixth consecutive victory with a 67-29 nonconference triumph over Boyer Valley at Manning.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 14-4 overall, while the loss dropped BV to 10-9 overall after suffering its second straight setback.
It was just a 13-point game at halftime with IKM-Manning holding a 37-24 lead at the break, but then the Wolves limited the Lady Bulldogs to only five points in the second half, as the hosts outscored their visitors by a 30-5 margin, including 21-2 in the third quarter alone.
IKM-Manning collected 20 steals and forced a total of 35 turnovers.
Bianca Cadwell paced the Wolves with 15 points with five rebounds.
Lexi Branning added 14 points and eight boards.
Emily Kerkhoff had a nice all-around game with 11 points, nine assists, five steals and three boards.
Alexa Ahrenholtz also had 10 points, four steals and two boards for the Wolves, which held a 32-17 edge on the glass.
Katelyn Neilsen scored 14 points to lead BV and was the lone Lady Bulldog player to reach double figures.
Marie Hanigan added three points and five boards. Nicole Behrendt also had three points, while Taylor Klein finished with three points and six boards.
