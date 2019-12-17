Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton took a pair of games from IKM-Manning in nonconference basketball action on Saturday at Elk Horn.
In the opener, Exira/EH-K rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit en route to picking up a 54-50 victory over the IKM-Manning girls.
In game two, the Exira/EH-K boys led 34-22 at halftime, as the Spartans earned a 65-51 triumph over the visiting Wolves.
Girls’ results
Saturday’s four-point loss dropped IKM-Manning to 4-2 overall on the year.
IKM-Manning led 33-23 at halftime, but was outscored 31-17 in the second half, including 18-11 over the final eight minutes.
Lexi Branning posted a double-double for the Wolves with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Nicole Hanson added 12 points and three boards. Alexa Ahrenholtz also had nine points, nine boards and four assists.
Emily Kerkhoff finished with six points, seven boards and five assists, while Bianca Cadwell wound up with six points and four boards.
Boys’ results
IKM-Manning’s 14-point loss was the fourth setback in a row for Keith Wagner’s Wolves’ club that fell to 2-4 overall on the year.
Exira/EH-K 12-point lead at halftime was the difference, as the Spartans held a slim 31-29 scoring advantage in the second half.
Parker Behrens led IKM-Manning with 17 points. Nolan Ramsey added eight points.
Colby Keller also had seven points, 11 boards, five assists and two steals.
Kyler Rasmussen finished with six points, five boards and three assists, while Connor Keller also had six points in the defeat.
