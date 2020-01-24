IKM-Manning lost a pair of tight Western Iowa Conference basketball games to AHST/Walnut on Tuesday night at Manning.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls led by eight at halftime only to watch visiting AHST/Walnut rally for a 50-48 victory.
In game two, the IKM-Manning boys got out strong with a 17-4 lead after one quarter, but AHST/W didn’t fold and rallied for a 58-55 triumph over the host Wolves.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s two-point loss was the second setback in three games for IKM-Manning, which fell to 7-3 in the WIC and 8-4 overall.
After leading by only one at 10-9 following the first quarter, IKM-Manning outscored AHST/W 17-10 in the second for a 27-19 lead at halftime.
Gene Rasmussen’s club still led 40-36 after three quarters, but was outscored 14-8 over the final eight minutes.
IKM-Manning turned the ball over only 12 times and lost despite forcing the Vikings into 28 violations.
Nicole Hanson led IKM-Manning with 12 points.
Emily Kerkhoff added 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Alexa Ahrenholtz also had 10 points, three boards, three steals and two assists. Lexi Branning finished with six points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.
Bianca Cadwell wound up with five points and four steals as well.
Boys’ results
Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club let one slip away on Tuesday night, as the Wolves saw their four-game win streak snapped by an AHST/W team that won despite trailing for the majority of the game.
The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 6-4 in the WIC and 6-6 overall.
Up by 13 (17-4) after one quarter, IKM-Manning was outscored 21-12 in the second, as the visiting Vikings pulled to within 29-25 at halftime.
IKM-Manning still led 48-40 after three quarters, but then the Vikings outscored the Wolves 18-7 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Colten Brandt led IKM-Manning’s attack with 20 points, adding five boards and four assists.
Colby Keller chipped in with 13 points and three assists.
Parker Behrens also had eight points and three boards. Kyler Rasmussen also had six points and five assists.
Connor Keller finished with five points as well for the Wolves, which lost for second time this season to AHST/W, which won 75-46 back on December 10 at Avoca.
