The IKM-Manning girls and boys split with Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove in nonconference basketball play on Tuesday night at Manning.
In game one, the IKM-Manning girls raced out to a 24-5 first-quarter lead en route to a 63-38 victory.
In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club was in a tight matchup the entire way before suffering a 49-46 loss in overtime to the visiting Falcons.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning made it three wins in a row on Tuesday night, as the Wolves improved to 11-4 overall on the season after a 25-point victory.
Up 19 after one quarter, IKM-Manning went into halftime with a 41-17 lead. The Wolves then outscored the Falcons 15-5 in the third to take a 56-22 advantage into the fourth.
Lexi Branning paced IKM-Manning with 19 points, adding nine rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Alexa Ahrenholtz followed with 17 points, six boards, six assists and three steals.
Bianca Cadwell had six points, four steals and three boards, while Emily Kerkhoff finished with five points, seven boards, six assists and two steals.
Boys’ results
Tuesday’s three-point setback in overtime dropped IKM-Manning to 7-8 overall on the year.
The first half saw O-A/BC-IG lead 9-8 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime.
The two teams were tied at 34-34 after three quarters and went to overtime tied at 45-45.
The visiting Falcons then outscored the Wolves 4-1 in the extra four-minute overtime for the win.
Amos Rasmussen led IKM-Manning with 11 points.
Parker Behrens added 10 points and five boards, while Colten Brandt finished with 10 points, three boards, two assists and two steals.
Kyler Rasmussen also had nine points, six assists and four boards, while Colby Keller wound up with six points, seven boards and four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.