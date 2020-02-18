The IKM-Manning boys concluded their regular season on Thursday night with a 58-43 nonconference victory over Boyer Valley at Manning.
The win was the fifth in a row for Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club, which will take a 12-9 overall record into a Class 1A district quarterfinal game against West Harrison on Thursday night at Manning.
For BV, on the other hand, the loss snapped an 18-game winning streak, as the champions of the
Rolling Valley Conference suffered their first defeat since falling 44-43 to CAM in the team’s regular season opener on December 3 at Anita.
A tight first quarter saw IKM-Manning hold a slim 11-10 lead.
That changed in the second, as the Wolves outscored the Bulldogs 22-8 to take a 33-18 lead into the halftime locker room.
That’s all the momentum IKM-Manning needed, as the hosts led 45-28 after three quarters with a 15-point advantage at the end.
Kyler Rasmussen led IKM-Manning with 22 points and seven rebounds to go with three assists and two steals.
Connor Keller added nine points and three boards. Nolan Ramsey chipped in with eight points and two assists.
Colby Keller had six points, three assists and two steals. Colten Brandt had five points, five boards and two assists, while Ben Lingle finished with four points and three boards.
The BV boys were just 6-of-20 from three-point range with Gavin Reineke sinking four trifectas en route to a team-high 13 points.
Jaidan Ten Ecyk added 10 points, three boards and three steals.
Lucas Berens had eight points with three boards and Dylan Berens netted six points with six boards.
Kyle Hast also had three points and two caroms for the Bulldogs, which took on Logan-Magnolia in its final regular season game on Friday night at Dunlap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.