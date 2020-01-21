The IKM-Manning girls and boys were victorious over Oakland Riverside in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Thursday night at Manning.
In game one, IKM-Manning’s Lexi Branning and Alexa Ahrenholtz both posted double-doubles, as the Wolves netted a season-high in points with a 96-29 victory.
In game two, IKM-Manning had a total of 12 players reach the scoring column, as Keith Wagner’s club rolled to a 62-32 triumph over the visiting Bulldogs.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning’s 67-point rout improved the Wolves to 7-2 in the WIC and 8-3 overall.
The hosts raced out to a 35-8 first-quarter lead and led 59-18 at halftime.
The Wolves, which beat Riverside 74-14 in their first meeting back on December 6 at Oakland, then outscored the Bulldogs 25-5 in the third for a 84-24 advantage going into the fourth.
Riverside turned the ball over 41 times, as IKM-Manning collected 33 steals in the win.
Branning paced the Wolves with 31 points and 10 rebounds.
Ahrenholtz contributed 21 points, 10 assists, seven boards and five steals.
Nicole Hanson added 11 points and two steals.
Bre Muhlbauer also had nine points, six boards and six steals. Macie Doyel finished with six points, three boards and two steals as well for the winners.
Riverside’s Ashlyn Amdor scored 25 of her team’s 29 points, as she had eight of the squad’s nine total field goals.
Boys’ results
The IKM-Manning boys remained perfect after the Christmas break, as the Wolves won their fourth straight game in January with Thursday’s 30-point triumph.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 6-3 in the WIC and 6-5 overall.
Kyler Rasmussen paced the Wolves with 10 points to go with four assists and two steals. He was the lone player to reach double figures for the winners.
Connor Keller contributed eight points and three assists.
Ben Lingle added seven points. Colby Keller added five points, seven boards, five assists and two steals.
Colten Brandt chipped in with six points and six boards. Amos Rasmussen had six points and four boards, as did Parker Behrens.
Luke Ramsey also finished with five points, three boards and three assists for the Wolves.
