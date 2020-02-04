The IKM-Manning girls and boys split with
Treynor in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Manning.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls won their fourth straight game in beating Treynor for the second time this season with a 50-42 victory.
In game two, Treynor outscored Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad 42-26 in the second half en route to a 75-49 triumph over the host Wolves.
Girls’ results
With Friday’s eight-point win, IKM-Manning improved to 10-3 in the WIC and 12-4 overall.
The Wolves jumped ahead 30-20 at halftime and led 44-31 after three quarters.
Lexi Branning paced IKM-Manning with 15 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Bianca Cadwell added 13 points, seven boards and two steals.
Bre Muhlbauer also had seven points and five boards. Nicole Hanson finished with six points, four boards and four assists, while Emily Kerkhoff had five points and three assists.
Boys’ results
With Friday’s 26-point loss to Class 2A No. 2 Treynor, IKM-Manning fell to 7-6 in WIC play and 7-9 overall, as the Wolves suffered their second straight loss.
IKM-Manning trailed by only 10 points (33-23) at halftime, but was outscored 42-26 in the second half, including 24-12 in the fourth quarter by the visiting Cardinals.
Colten Brandt led IKM-Manning with 13 points, adding five boards, two assists and two steals on the night.
Amos Rasmussen also had 10 points and two boards. Colby Keller had nine points, five boards and three assists.
Parker Behrens netted eight points with six boards as well for the Wolves, which converted only 3-of-14 three-point efforts in the setback.
