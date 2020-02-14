The IKM-Manning girls and boys traveled to Mapleton on Monday night and returned home with a sweep of Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U in nonconference basketball action.
In the opener, IKM-Manning limited MV/A-O/CO-U to 10 points or less in each of the four quarters, as Gene Rasmussen’s Wolves rolled to a 70-31 victory.
In game two, the IKM-Manning boys raced out to a 29-13 halftime lead and picked up their straight victory with a 61-38 rout of the host Rams.
Girls’ results
Make it eight wins in a row for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves improved to 16-4 overall on the year with their 39-point victory.
IKM-Manning outscored MV/A-O/CO-U 20-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-12 lead at halftime. The Wolves then doubled up the Rams in the second half, outscoring the hosts by a 38-19 margin.
Alexa Ahrenholtz added seven rebounds, five steals and three assists to go with her team-hgih 23 points.
Lexi Branning added 13 points, three boards and four assists. Bre Muhlbauer also had 13 points, seven boards and two assists.
Macie Doyel finished with nine points, while Bianca Cadwell wound up with seven points, four assists, three boards and three steals.
Boys’ results
With Monday’s 23-point victory, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club improved to 10-9 overall on the season.
Winners of three in a row, IKM-Manning upped its 16-point halftime lead to 21 after three quarters at 44-23.
Parker Behrens led IKM-Manning with 14 points and eight boards to go with three steals.
Nolan Ramsey added 13 points. Colby Keller contributed 12 points, three assists and two steals.
Amos Rasmussen had eight points, three assists and three steals.
Kyler Rasmussen finished with six points, five assists and two boards, while Colten Brandt had four points, three boards and two assists.
Ben Lingle added two points, five boards and two shot blocks as well for the Wolves.
