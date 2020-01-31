IKM-Manning came away with a pair of victories over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Monday night at Manning.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls won their second straight game and third in four outings with a 60-42 victory.
In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys raced out to a 27-16 halftime lead en route to a 54-41 triumph over the visiting Wheelers.
Girls’ results
Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club moved to 9-3 in the WIC and 10-4 overall with Monday’s 18-point victory at home.
The Wolves jumped up 17-6 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 37-21 lead.
That was the difference, as IKM-Manning outscored Audubon by only two points in the second half at 23-21.
Lexi Branning paced the Wolves with a double-double effort of 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists.
Alexa Ahrenholtz contributed 13 points, nine boards, six steals and five assists.
Bianca Cadwell added nine points, five boards and three assists.
Bre Muhlbauer also had seven points, while Emily Kerkhoff finished with six points, six assists, five boards and three steals in the win.
Boys’ results
IKM-Manning snapped a two-game losing streak with Monday’s 13-point win that moved the Wolves to 7-5 in the WIC and 7-7 overall.
The Wolves led by 11 at halftime, but Audubon was able to cut the lead to six at 33-27 late in the third before the hosts regained composure and slowly pulled away.
Colby Keller paced IKM-Manning with 14 points and six assists to go with three assists.
Colten Brandt added 12 points, four boards and four steals.
Kyler Rasmussen had eight points, four assists, three steals and two boards, while Amos Rasmussen had eight points and four boards.
Connor Keller also had seven points, three boards and two assists for the winners.
Parker Behrens finished with five points, five boards and two assists as well.
