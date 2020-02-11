The IKM-Manning girls and boys were victorious over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Manning.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning ended up winning a defensive battle, as the Wolves picked up a 37-28 triumph to sweep the season series with the Panthers.
In game two, IKM-Manning claimed their second win over Logan-Magnolia this season with a 47-40 victory over the visiting Panthers.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning won its seventh straight game on Friday night, as the Wolves moved into a tie with Lo-Ma for second place in the WIC at 12-3 overall.
The win also moved the Wolves to 15-4 overall.
The two teams were tied at 16-16 at halftime.
IKM-Manning then opened the second half on a 9-0 run and outscored Lo-Ma 14-3 in the third quarter to take a 30-19 lead into the fourth.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with 13 points, adding seven rebounds and three steals.
Lexi Branning tossed in 12 points with six boards in all.
Bianca Cadwell also had five points and seven boards for the Wolves.
Both teams shot under 30 percent for the game.
IKM-Manning was just 3-of-23 from three-point range and 13-of-47 overall from the field for 28 percent.
Lo-Ma, on the other hand, converted only 1-of-18 three-point efforts and finished 8-of-38 overall from the floor for 21 percent.
Boys’ results
With Friday’s seven-point win, IKM-Manning improved to 9-6 in WIC play and 9-9 overall.
After leading by four at halftime at 21-17, the Wolves took a 36-27 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Parker Behrens led IKM-Manning with 13 points.
Kyler Rasmussen added 11 points, six assists, three boards and two steals.
Colten Brandt chipped in with nine points and three boards. Amos Rasmussen also had eight points, four boards and two steals.
Colby Keller had a nice all-around effort for the Wolves with five points, 14 boards, four assists, four steals and one shot block.
