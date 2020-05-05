Eric Skoog didn’t plan to stay in Denison.
When John Skoog and his business partner, John Vanosdoll, took over Cronk’s Restaurant in early 1977, the elder Skoog asked his son to come help at the restaurant.
Eric Skoog was a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He came to Denison and worked at Cronk’s that summer.
“I was a fill-in guy and a helped with a little bit of management,” Skoog said.
The next year he transferred to the University of Denver, where he received a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1979.
Denison wasn’t on Skoog’s list of destinations at that point.
He went through the management program at the Gilbert/Robinson restaurant company in Kansas City and had his eye on an assistant management position in Sausalito, California.
“My father called and said they had lost their manager (at Cronk’s) and they had gone through two or three others,” Skoog said.
Vanosdoll knew Skoog’s boss at Gilbert/Robinson and asked if they could borrow him for a few months while they trained another manager.
His boss, Ken Hill, called Skoog into his office and told him to go ahead and take the “temporary” job in Denison.
“It was June 27, 1979,” Skoog said. “I started working here and three months went by and pretty soon it was five months.”
He told his dad, “You aren’t looking very hard because I’m still here.”
Skoog wanted to get back to Kansas City – and the job in Sausalito was still available.
His dad had other ideas.
“He said, ‘John Vanosdoll wants to get out. Why don’t you buy him out?’” Skoog said.
The younger Skoog bought Vanosdoll’s shares and became a partner in the business.
He said he felt like an outsider in Denison for the first 10 or 15 years.
“I finally knew I made it and was going to be accepted by the community when people started asking me what year I graduated from Denison High School,” Skoog said.
“I said, ‘No, I went to Westside.’”
“You mean Ar-We-Va?”
“I said, ‘No, Westside in Omaha.’”
He said he felt like a real part of the community when people would stop by the restaurant to ask for updates on people in the area.
“A three-month stay turned into 41 years,” Skoog said. “I fell in love with this town and decided to stay.”
He said he and his wife, Terri, have been thinking about getting out of the business for a while.
The coronavirus crisis helped them make the decision.
He had planned to stay with the restaurant for another year or two, but “this thing changed everything,” Skoog said.
Running Cronk’s has always taken more of his time than he would have liked.
“I was working seven days a week for the last three or four years,” Skoog said. “If I got off any time it was a half day here or a half day there.”
He felt he missed part of the experience of seeing his kids grow up.
“Terri or I were at every event they were in,” he said. “But I might have had to run in the back door of the FAC (Fine Arts Center) to catch an act or two of a play and had to sneak out before the end.”
When his son and daughters were married he was not able to spend as much time with them as he would have liked.
“It was just a long weekend,” Skoog said.
Being able to spend time with his grandkids is part of the reason to move on from Cronk’s, he said.
Another reason will be to do some of the things he’s been too busy to do.
“We’ve got a house – a log cabin - in Estes Park (Colorado),” he said. “I haven’t been out there in almost nine years. That’s one of the highlights of my priority list.”
His other responsibilities – his carwash and his position on the Crawford County Board of Supervisors – will keep him busy here.
“This will give me more time for those,” Skoog said.
Leaving the restaurant behind will be bittersweet, he said.
“Over the years I got to meet a lot of neat people and I heard a lot of neat stories,” Skoog said.
He plans to stop from time to time to have coffee with some of the “regulars,” he said.
Skoog said he’d have no problem if the next owner of the restaurant wants to keep the “Cronk’s” name.
“I don’t own that name,” he said. “Nobody owns that name. L.J. Cronk was the guy that started it. I liked to joke about it that nobody had the guts to change the name because it was so well known all across the United States.”
