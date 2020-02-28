Dale Lenz, 82, of Denison, died Thursday, February 27, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; one daughter, Christy; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Diane.
