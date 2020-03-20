“I would like to be able to say at the end of all of this, ‘Well I guess we didn’t need to do it.’ I would love to be able to say that at the end of this. But that’s what’s being said, is that hopefully we’re going to say, ‘Well, I guess the government didn’t need to do all the things that they did’ instead of ‘Why didn’t we shut it down?’”
The statement made Tuesday by Denison City Councilman David Loeschen when discussing the city council’s decision to close the library in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health disaster emergency issued earlier that day by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
But the language Loeschen used had broader implications that encompassed the closing of or the change in service for establishments where large numbers of people congregate – at least larger than the 10 people that is now the limit.
Those closings and changes went into effect at noon on Tuesday and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, unless modified by another proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
As for Norelius Community Library, it will remain closed until March 31 when the council will reassess the situation. However, staff will be working and will offer a curbside service.
Along with discussing the library closing, the city council also passed a motion to declare the City of Denison in a state of emergency due to COVID-19.
Below, see a separate press release from Library Director Monica Walley that details the availability of library materials.
Norelius library offers curb side service
Norelius Community Library Director Monica Walley issued a press release concerning the closure of the library to the public until March 31, when the status of the COVID-19 emergency has been reassessed.
“It is unfortunate that our library has been under scrutiny for the past week since we were notified by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) that an out of town attendee for a class held in the library meeting rooms tested positive for the COVID19 virus,” said Walley.
She said the actions she took were quick and precise.
Upon notification, the meeting rooms were secured from access by the public. Conversations were initiated with City Clerk Lisa Koch and Library Board President Barry Bergamo, and further conversations were had with the Iowa Department of Public Health. Walley added that Mayor Pam Soseman and the city council members were alerted to the situation.
“Blueline Cleaning, LLC, a professional cleaning service, was hired to clean the meeting spaces and common areas of the library with a hospital-grade disinfectant on Saturday morning, but was unfortunately delayed until Sunday due to the cleaning business having vehicle issues on Saturday,” she continued.
“In the time since we were made aware of the information regarding the visitor to our library, the library board of trustees has been updated frequently of the situation, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors, Mayor Soseman and the Crawford County Health Department have all been in conversation regarding the possible outbreak and tracking of COVID19 in Crawford County.
“As directed, the library staff referred questions regarding the exposure within the facility to the Crawford County Health Department for further information.
Walley said that as of March 17, the Denison City Council deemed it appropriate for public safety to close the library through March 31 when they will reassess if the need for continued closure is warranted.
“While we are under mandatory closure, we will be offering a ‘curb side service’ on a limited basis so that our patrons are still available to check out library materials,” Walley advised.
“There are also a number of online sources available for use: Bridges, Libby, Gale, Credo, Transparent Languages, and the digital newspaper archives. Though closed we are still available to answer questions during our modified hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, so please don’t hesitate to call us at 712-263-9355.”
Postponement and cancellations
Postponed until further notice
IKM-Manning sixth annual gala scheduled; had been set for March 21.
Denison Booster Club Night of Comedy; had been set for March 21.
Team Eventide Chicken Dinner Fundraiser for Relay For Life and Walk to End Alzheimer’s; had been set for March 24.
Community of Schleswig child care center exploratory meeting; had been scheduled for March 28.
Women in Business Luncheon; had been set for April 22.
My Girl Dance 2020, “Over the Rainbow;” had been set for April 26.
Denison Library Friends White Elephant Book and Bake Sale scheduled for April 4. The sale will be rescheduled at a future date. Donations are still accepted at the library in preparation for the sale, date pending. Contact the library at 263-9355 for more information.
Canceled
Women in Business Impact Organization Meetings on April 3 and May 1.
Youth Jam Making Workshop at Crawford County Extension office; had been set for April 9
Dow City-Arion Annual Alumni Banquet, Memorial Day weekend. Plans for next year’s banquet are already underway and the committee will honor the reunion years that would have been honored at this year’s event in addition to next year’s reunion classes. For more information about the DC-A Alumni Banquet, For more information, contact Tracey Ettleman Schechinger at 712-269-2413, Andi Thomsen Sharp at 712-592-0549, or e-mail dcaalumni@hotmail.com.
Stepping On Fall Prevention workshop offered by the rehabilitation department at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
