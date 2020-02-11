Students at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison learned more about nature through a visit by Ginger, a box turtle who lives at the Yellow Smoke Park nature center.
Students learned facts about turtles through books read by Sonnichsen. They also learned that the gender of a box turtle can be determined by eye color. Girls have brown eyes and boys have green eyes.
The visit from the nature center was in preparation for the family reading night, “Wild About Reading,” which will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight at St. Rose.Photo by Gordon Wolf
